Madhya Pradesh: 60 plaints received at public weekly hearing, collector solves several problems in Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh has solved several problems on the spot at a public hearing.

Sixty complaints were received during the hearing at the collectorate auditorium on Tuesday.

A resident of Narmadapuram, Rajmani Bai, put up an application, demanding money from Raipur Cooperative Society.

On hearing her complaint, Singh directed the assistant commissioner of cooperatives to take action, so that the applicant might get the amount.

Similarly, a resident of Narmadapuram, Malati Bai, said the Aadhar Card of her daughter Jagriti Mehra could not be made because the machine was not registering her fingerprints.

Consequently, her daughter has been deprived of the benefits of the government's schemes including student’s scholarships, Malati Bai said.

After the collector’s instructions, the original documents of the applicant were sent to Gandhi Reading Room in Itarsi for registration of her case.

There were many other complaints. The collector, on hearing some of the plaints, directed the officials concerned to take action.

Similarly, a resident of Bangalia, Ratan Singh Rajput, submitted an application, seeking demarcation of his land and removal of encroachments from his farmland.

The Tehsildar issued a notice to the encroachers, and an action was taken to demarcate Rajput’s land.

A resident of Sankheda, Deepak Singh, said a government school has been built on the road leading to his farmland, and some people have encroached upon the government’s land around the school.

The encroachers are not allowing Deepak Singh to go to his farmland. The Tehsilder of Itarsi issued notices to the encroachers, following instructions from the collector.

Chief executive officer of the district SS Rawat, sub-divisional magistrate Manoj Singh, sub-divisional magistrate Mohini Sharma, joint collector Ashish Pandey, chief municipal officer Navneet Pandey and other officials were present at the public hearing.