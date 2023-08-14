Madhya Pradesh: 6-Year-Old Drowns In Water-Filled Mine In Satna | Representational Image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A 6-year-old boy drowned in mine filled with water in Gahira village of Satna on Sunday, the police said. The mine is located near boy’s house, which he visited along with his friends and fell into it accidentally.

According to the police, boy was Ashish Yadav. Village resident Shivkumar Yadav got a mine dug next to Ashish’s house, which was 30 feet deep. Owing to heavy rain, the mine was filled with water.

Children of the village used to visit it frequently for swimming. On Sunday morning, Ashish went there while playing with his friends, and fell into it accidentally.

His friends, on witnessing it, informed his parents. His parents informed the cops, who rushed to the spot and tried finding him, by diving into the mine. After struggling for some time, they managed to fish out his body.

The cops then sent his body for post-mortem. Dr Vikas Singh, who carried out the post-mortem, clarified that he had drowned.