 Madhya Pradesh: 6-Year-Old Drowns In Water-Filled Mine In Satna
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: 6-Year-Old Drowns In Water-Filled Mine In Satna

Madhya Pradesh: 6-Year-Old Drowns In Water-Filled Mine In Satna

According to the police, boy was Ashish Yadav.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 14, 2023, 12:32 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: 6-Year-Old Drowns In Water-Filled Mine In Satna | Representational Image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A 6-year-old boy drowned in mine filled with water in Gahira village of Satna on Sunday, the police said. The mine is located near boy’s house, which he visited along with his friends and fell into it accidentally.

According to the police, boy was Ashish Yadav. Village resident Shivkumar Yadav got a mine dug next to Ashish’s house, which was 30 feet deep. Owing to heavy rain, the mine was filled with water.

Read Also
Indore: Shouldn't tweet without checking facts Says BJP MP to Priyanka Gandhi over 'commission'...
article-image

Children of the village used to visit it frequently for swimming. On Sunday morning, Ashish went there while playing with his friends, and fell into it accidentally.

His friends, on witnessing it, informed his parents. His parents informed the cops, who rushed to the spot and tried finding him, by diving into the mine. After struggling for some time, they managed to fish out his body.

The cops then sent his body for post-mortem. Dr Vikas Singh, who carried out the post-mortem, clarified that he had drowned.

Read Also
Bhopal: AIIMS Strives To Put Emphasis On Eye Care Of Children
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bundelkhand Vikas Sena Stages Sit-In, Demands Road Repair

Bundelkhand Vikas Sena Stages Sit-In, Demands Road Repair

MP: Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyaan Gains Pace, Bike Rally Held

MP: Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyaan Gains Pace, Bike Rally Held

MP: Tehsildar Gets Heart Attack After Tiranga Yatra, Dies On Way To Hospital

MP: Tehsildar Gets Heart Attack After Tiranga Yatra, Dies On Way To Hospital

MP: National Flag Making Competition Ends At Phoolchandra Jain Monument Public School

MP: National Flag Making Competition Ends At Phoolchandra Jain Monument Public School

Madhya Pradesh: 6-Year-Old Drowns In Water-Filled Mine In Satna

Madhya Pradesh: 6-Year-Old Drowns In Water-Filled Mine In Satna