Madhya Pradesh: 6 Motorcycle Lifters Arrested, 30 Bikes Worth ₹15L Seized

Representational image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Kotwali claimed to have busted a gang of motorcycle lifters and arrested six of them.

Thirty motorcycles worth Rs 15 lakh were seized from their possession. The superintendent of police Amit Sanghi said the accused used to lift motorcycles from areas near hospitals.

Sanghi further said the police had arrested a man Satveer Yadav, resident of Tikriya village under Mahobkanth police station, and it was with the help of him that the cops caught other members of the gang.

Satveer was arrested after his name had come to light for an incident of bike theft.

When the police were sifting through CCTV footage on stealing motorcycles from the district hospital, Satveer was found in it.

Other members of the gang were identified as Rohit, Soyam, Rajkumar, Raghvendra, Rinku, and Manoj.