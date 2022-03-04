Madhya Pradesh: 57,000 lease holders in Neemuch, Mandsaur dist; centre to purchase dry poppy directly

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Central government will purchase doda (dry poppy) from cultivators directly instead of giving them permission to make incision on poppy bulbs to collect latex.

Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) assistant commissioner SC Rajwani said farmers had been protesting against delay in getting permission to make incision on poppy bulbs. “But central government will purchase doda (dry poppy) from cultivators instead of giving them permission for the cut. Rules and regulation will be made clear in an order soon. So, farmers should not be tensed,” he added.

In Madhya Pradesh, poppy is cultivated in Neemuch and Mandsaur districts. There are 57,000 lease holders in two districts.

Cultivators have been protesting against the indifferent attitude of government for not giving permission to make a cut on poppy bulb on time, which they say will adversely affect yield. They submitted a memorandum to CBN deputy commissioner in this regard in Mandsaur recently.

“We are demanding permission for incision so that we can collect latex timely for maximum yield for government and poppy seeds for us as well to sell. But narcotics department is not giving permission for cut. We cannot collect latex from dry poppy and it will adversely affect the yield for government and poppy seeds for us to sell. Poppy seeds cost Rs 2,000 per kg,” opium cultivator Dilip Patidar stated.

Poppy is also produced in Chittorgarh and Pratapgarh districts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh respectively.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 11:05 PM IST