Madhya Pradesh: 5,224 Government Officials Deployed To Conduct Polls Tomorrow

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 5,224 government employees will conduct the election in the election to be held on Friday. The administration has deployed 1,306 polling teams at 1,187 booths.

Teams comprising only men were deployed at 698 polling booths, only women were posted to 208 booths, and teams comprising both men and women were deployed at 281 polling booths.

The administration has kept 119 teams on reserve. The third randomisation of the poll officials was done in the presence of collector and district electoral officer Neeraj Kumar Singh and election observers through CEMS portal on Wednesday.

District information and science officer Manish Gunvan did randomisation on the portal. Singh said that the officials were allotted polling booths through the process. Before this, randomisation of EVMs was done in the presence of all political parties.

Singh further said randomisation was done to conduct fair polling. The polling teams have been set up through the process of randomisation and booths allotted, he said. All-woman-managed polling booths have also been set up in the district where only women will perform duty, the collector further said.

Central election observers R Girish was present at Hoshangabad and Seoni Malwa and Suhas S at Sohagpur and Pipariya constituencies. Deputy election officer Devendra Kumar Singh, deputy director of agriculture JR Hedau and other officials were present at the randomisation programme.

Polling teams were also deployed at 335 critical polling centres. There are 96 critical political centres in Seoni Malwa, 69 in Hoshangabad, 81 in Sohagpur and 89 in Pipariya.

