Madhya Pradesh: 52 budding photographers take part in Photowalk organised in Bhopal’s Van Vihar

BHOPAL: IG Bhopal Group and Jungle Book introduced budding photographers to technique of wildlife photography. It was part of Photowalk event held at Van Vihar here on Sunday.

About 52 budding photographers took part in the event organised by IG Bhopal Group and Jungle Book. Admin of IG Bhopal Sachin Joshi said despite the fog, the participants clicked some very good photographs.

The admin of Jungle Book (a wildlife photography group) Manish Shukla said wildlife photography is adventurous and challenging. It involves clicking wild animals in their natural environs.

Special equipment is needed for wildlife photography. It includes cameras with fast shooting speed and excellent auto focus and also telephoto lenses with high focal length.