Madhya Pradesh: 5100 kgs of Khichdi prepared in Rewa on Mahashivratri bags place in Asia book of World Records

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): A mahaprasad (religious offering) comprising 5100 kilograms of Khichdi was prepared in Rewa on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri on Saturday. On the occasion, the wedding procession of Lord Shiva was also taken out under the aegis of Shiv Baraat Aayojan samiti, which began from Baiju dharmshala of Rewa.

Rewa collector Manoj Pushp, DIG Navneet Bhasin, president of Shiv Baraat Aayojan samiti Manish Gupta and other devotees were present in thick numbers during this. The procession received a warm welcome at various checkpoints set up in the city, while tableaus had also been set up, where the Mahaprasad was being distributed.

As many as 51 thousand devotees received the Mahaprasad. The team of the Asia book of world records had also been called to Rewa for coverage. 4 thousand litres of water, 600 kilograms of rice, 300 kilograms of lentils, 100 kilograms of ghee and 100 kilograms of green vegetables had been utilised for the preparation of Mahaprasad. President of Shiv baraat aayojan samiti, Gupta said that for the first time in the country, 5100 kilograms of Khichdi has been prepared on Mahashivratri, for which, preparations were being ensured from the past three months.

