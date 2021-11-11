Madhya Pradesh: 50-year-old man’s body found, cops begin probe

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A body of a 50-year-old-man with a slit throat was found in Avantipura village under Mandi police station near the city on Wednesday, the police said.

The incident triggered panic among the residents of Avantipura. On getting information, the police rushed to the spot and took the body into their custody.

They said that the man identified as Sandeep was murdered with a sharp-edged weapon.

In the initial probe, it has come to light that a man who sells fruits and owns farmland in the area had a tiff with Sandeep on Tuesday night.

The police suspected that the fruit-seller may have killed Sandeep with the help of an axe.

The police have laid their hands on the axe used in the murder and begun to quiz the fruit-seller.

Police sources further said that Sandeep belonged to some place near Indore and had come to Avantipura to work.

Town inspector of Mandi, Pushpendra Rathore, said that a murder case had been registered and they would soon book the culprit.

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 12:47 AM IST