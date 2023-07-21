Madhya Pradesh: 50 Saplings Planted On Farm College Campus | Representative Image

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): Fifty saplings were planted on the campus of the agriculture college on Wednesday as part of the plantation drive. The drive, launched on July 15 and carried out in urban and rural areas at various Tehsils, will continue till August 15 to plant over1500 saplings. The institution will take care till the saplings grow.

Many students, social activist Satish Sharma, Rajed Saxena, Sunil Babu Pingle and others were present at the event.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)