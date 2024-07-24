Madhya Pradesh: 50 People Relocated After Wainganga Water Level Rises

BHOPAL/BALAGHAT (Madhya Pradesh): Many people have been shifted to safer places either due to a flood-like situation or heavy waterlogging in urban pockets in the state on Tuesday. Ashok Nagar, Sagar, Damoh and Balaghat districts are the worst affected.

In Damoh, boats were used to shift people from waterlogged places in urban areas, according to district administration officials. SDRF teams were pressed into service in shifting the people.

In Ashok Nagar, a 3 inch rainfall in Mungawali led to flood-like situation in three villages- Kukawali, Guduli and Dhuder.

Around 50 people have been re-located to safer places in Balaghat after water level increased in Wainganga river after release of 7,000 cusecs of water from Bhimgarh dam. The district administration has declared a two-day holiday in educational institutes.

Balaghat collector Dr Girish Mishra said, 'Around 7,000 cusecs water was released from Bhimgarh dam, which increased the water level in Wainganga river.'

Meanwhile, Damoh collector Sudhir Kochar said, 'Due to encroachment, urban pockets faced brunt of waterlogging and we used boats to shift people to other places. We will dismantle the encroachment.'

According to the meteorological department, the Monsoon trough is active and lies near over Madhya Pradesh. It is likely to continue near its normal position during the next 4-5 days. Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over East Madhya Pradesh.

Rainfall in last 24 hours

Places in mm

Mandla (Bijadandi) 272.3 mm

Damoh (City) 190 mm

Seoni(Ghansore 172 mm

Sagar (Bina) 164.4 mm

Narsingpur (Gotegaon 125 mm

Ashoknagar (Mungaoli) 130 mm

Jabalpur (Bargi) 106 mm