Madhya Pradesh: 50 Join BJP In Minister’s Presence

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 01, 2023, 09:41 AM IST
Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Fifty people took membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Vidyasan in presence of Urban Development Minister Bhupendra Singh.

Singh welcomed them by giving the party’s scarves containing the monogram of lotus, the BJP’s election symbol.

All of them took the party’s membership because of the development work being done by the state government.

One of the members Pratap Ahirwas said he was happy after taking the party’s membership and would work for its victory in the upcoming election.

