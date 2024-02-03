Madhya Pradesh: 50 Booked After Teak Wood Smugglers Attack Forest Officials In Vidisha | Representative pic

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 50 people have been booked after a gropu of teak wood smugglers attacked a forest department team during a raid in the Vidisha region of Madhya Pradesh, said an official on Saturday.

After the incident on Friday night, authorities also captured nine two-wheelers in the Lateri forest range, about 100 km from the district headquarters, he added,

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Omkar Singh Marskole informed that on Friday night, during a raid in the Kolua Pathar area, a gang of 50 individuals involved in the smuggling of teak wood attacked a team of forest authorities with slings.

According to him, the attackers fled the scene behind 32 logs of teak wood valued at around Rs 1.5 lakh and nine two-wheelers.

He said that additional research is being conducted and that a lawsuit has been filed under the Indian Forest Act.

Teak wood high in demand

Teak is a large deciduous teak, widely sought after for their strong timber, which is used to make sturdy furniture for homes. It is known for its resilience to insects and natural deterioration. The Asian market has become more and more in demand for premium teak wood in recent years.