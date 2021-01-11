Madhya Pradesh: 45-year-old widow gang-raped by neighbour, others in Sidhi district, 4 arrested

BHOPAL: A 45-year-old widow was gang-raped along Sidhi-Rewa border under Amalia police station in Sidhi district on late Sunday night. The accused inserted iron rod in her private part after heinous act.

All the four accused have been arrested in the case. The accused are Pintu alias Balkrisna, Bailal Patel, Lallu Kol and Yogendra Kol. Victim, while bleeding profusely, was referred to Rewa medical college hospital. Her condition is reported to be stable after surgery. Her two children who are between 20 to 25 years of age work in Surat, Gujarat.

Sidhi ASP Manjulata Patle said one of the accused Bailal Patel is her neighbour. Others were passers-by. The woman runs a shop.

All the four approached victim for drinking water in midnight and when she opened the door, they entered and gang-raped her. Police was informed at about 1 am who took her to hospital from where she has was referred to Rewa hospital.