Madhya Pradesh: 43,000 schools without electricity, nod only for 267 schools

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Union ministry of human resource development has allocated funds for electrification of 267 primary and secondary schools in Madhya Pradesh. According to a report of school education department of October 2020, 43,351 primary and middle schools in state run sans electricity.

Director of Rajya Shiksha Kendra, S Dhanraju, issued a letter to the collectors of the concerning districts on Friday. “As many as 267 primary and middle schools will be electrified. These schools are spread in 15 districts,” said Dhanraju.

Maximum numbers of schools are located in Guna district where funds for electrification of 81 schools have been allocated. Funds to provide electricity to 35 schools in Bhopal have also been included in this list.

A report (October 2020) on district-wise infrastructure of primary and middle schools in Madhya Pradesh shows dismal presence of tap water and electricity. Despite alarming infrastructure gap, the budget of school education department in Madhya Pradesh was slashed.

In Madhya Pradesh, 43,351 primary and middle schools out of total 99,987 do not have electricity. Surprisingly, even Bhopal district that has 860 schools, 540 remain without power. Out of these 540 schools without power, only 35 schools have appeared in the list for electrification.

Tribal districts - Barwani and Alirajpur - have highest numbers of schools without electricity. In Alirajpur district, 2,022 out of total 2,404 schools do not have electricity whereas Barwani district that has 3,189 schools, 2,332 remain without power.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 08:53 PM IST