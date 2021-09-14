Madhya Pradesh: 43-year-old woman fall in love with 11 years younger police constable

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): A 43-year-old woman claimed that she had fallen in love with an eleven years younger police constable.

On Tuesday, Vineeta (43) sat on a dharna with the tricolor in front of the Kotwali police station Damoh. Vinita says that she is in love with constable Akash Pathak, who is posted at Kotwali police station.

She has written the name of the constable on the tricolor and has described him as her god. She says that she will get up from here only when the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan allows her to live like a wife with constable Akash.

She says that She has been dreaming of him since childhood though face was not clearly visible in dreams. But 3 years ago, she clearly saw the face of Akash. After which, she reached the Kotwali police station, took the contact number of Akash and talked to him. She also expressed her love to Akash.

She says that her love is as pure as Radha. No one can separate her from Akash.

Vinita left her husband and children 3 years ago and lives her life alone. Constable Akash is married and 11 years younger than her. Despite this, she considers him as her god. Vineeta said that she left her family, husband, children for the love of Akash. Now she wants to spend her life only with Akash.

She wants the Chief Minister, Collector, SP to give her permission, so that she can live like a wife with Akash.

CSP Abhishek Tiwari says that information about the matter would be collected. Kotwali TI was also informed to talk to that constable. The lady officers were also instructed to talk to the woman so that the matter can be clarified.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 11:15 PM IST