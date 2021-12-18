Madhya Pradesh: 42 cases reported in 2 days in state

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 42 Covid cases were reported in two days in the state ending on Saturday. The state recorded 21 cases on the second consecutive day on Saturday. The state had reported the same number of cases on Friday. Last week, 168 new corona positive patients were found in Madhya Pradesh. The number of active cases has crossed 180.

Indore led with 10 corona cases while Bhopal reported 6 cases. Three cases were reported in Sagar. Two cases were reported in Gwalior.

On Friday, 62,000 samples were tested. The number of active patients in the state has increased to 181. They include 62 cases in Bhopal and 76 in Indore. In the last one month, 489 cases were found. They included 201 in Bhopal and 181 in Indore.

State medical education minister Vishvas Sarang has stressed on another round of dry run of oxygen plants.

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 07:34 PM IST