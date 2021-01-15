Madhya Pradesh: 4.17 lakh health workers to get vaccination doses from January 16; ministers in last phase

BHOPAL: Around 4.17 lakh health workers will be given doses of vaccine from January 16 onwards. In the first week, 57,000 health workers will be given shots at 150 vaccination centres in the state, while, in the second week, 55,000 health workers will be vaccinated.
Each vaccine vial will have 10 doses and they have to be administered within six hours. SMSes were being sent to all the healthcare workers and they would be vaccinated in a phased manner, medical education minister Vishwas Sarang and health minister Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary informed the media on Friday.
Sarang said, “Pregnant women, allergic persons and children below the age of 18 years won’t be given a dose. Those who are suffering from cough and cold will also not be given the shots. However, they will be given the dose in the next phase of vaccination.”
‘Frontline workers top priority’
Sarang further said, “In the last phase, ministers and officials will be given the dose along with the common people. Healthcare workers and frontline workers will be given priority. There is a total of 94,000 doses for all the eight districts in Bhopal division. For Bhopal, there will be 36,000 doses. Those who have been cured from corona will also be given the vaccine with the common people.”
“The onus is on everyone to discourage and dispel the misconceptions triggered in society by a few elements about the vaccines, while experts have already clarified that both the vaccines —Covishield and Covaxin — are safe,” added Sarang.
“There will be a team of six members — comprising a security guard, a volunteer, two vaccinators, an ANM/aganwardi worker and a doctor — at every vaccination site. Every session site (vaccination point) will have 100 vaccinations. The doses will be given four days a week except Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, besides national holidays.”
‘Vaccination in three phases’
"Vaccination will be done in three phases. Health workers will be covered in the first phase, while the second phase will cover frontline workers, including policemen, defence personnel, revenue officials and civic body staff. The third phase will cover common people both above and below 50 years of age," said Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary, health minister.
