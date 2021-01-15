Madhya Pradesh: 4.17 lakh health workers to get vaccination doses from January 16; ministers in last phase

BHOPAL: Around 4.17 lakh health workers will be given doses of vaccine from January 16 onwards. In the first week, 57,000 health workers will be given shots at 150 vaccination centres in the state, while, in the second week, 55,000 health workers will be vaccinated.

Each vaccine vial will have 10 doses and they have to be administered within six hours. SMSes were being sent to all the healthcare workers and they would be vaccinated in a phased manner, medical education minister Vishwas Sarang and health minister Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary informed the media on Friday.

Sarang said, “Pregnant women, allergic persons and children below the age of 18 years won’t be given a dose. Those who are suffering from cough and cold will also not be given the shots. However, they will be given the dose in the next phase of vaccination.”