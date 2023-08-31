Madhya Pradesh: 4,000 Women Tie Rakhis To Brothers In Satna Central Jail

FP Photo

Satna/Ganj Basoda: Rakshabandhan was celebrated in the central jail on Wednesday after three years because of the covid-19 pandemic.

More than 4,000 women came to the jail to tie Rakhis to their prisoner brothers. It was because of covid-19 that they could not tie Rakhis to their brothers.

The state government issued an order that the women could visit prison to tie Rakhis.

Superintendent of the central jail Leena Kosta said more than 5,000 women tied Rakhis to their brothers till 4pm.

The jail administration intensified security in the jails and set up five checking points.

The jail administration made all the arrangements for celebrations in the jail.

A socio-cultural organization Ehsas in Satna district tied Rakhis to trees and vowed to take care of nature.

President of the organization Samar Singh said their effort was to connect people with nature.

According to reports from Ganj Basoda, the time for tying Rakhi may be at 9pm on Wednesday, but many women visited the prison in Ganj Basoda at noon and tied Rakhi to their brothers. Children were very happy when Rakhis were tied to their hands.

