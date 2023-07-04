Madhya Pradesh: 400-Year-Old Shiva Temple With Others Being Dolled Up For Shravan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The four-century-old old Badwale Mahadev Temple in Azad market near Peer Gate in the city draws thousands of devotees every year, especially during the month of Shravan and on the day of Mahashivratri. The legend has it that lord Shiva fulfills the desire of those who pray here. This is the reason that it is called a Siddh Peeth.

A trustee of the Badwale Mahadev Temple Sanjay Agarwal said, “The temple is 400-year-old. The Lord in the form of Shiva Linga has manifested Himself. Here, Shiva Linga is Swayambhu or self-born.” Although the banyan tree is as old as the temple, it has no hanging roots or pop roots. This is the reason that the temple is also called “Badwale Mahadev.”

Every banyan tree has pop roots, but the one under which the temple stands is an exception, Agarwal said. Thousands of devotees visit the temple every year. Maharudrabhishek (bathing lord Shiva with milk, curd and water) will be held on the third Monday of Sawan.

It has a well whose water level never goes down even in the summer.

A priest of Badwale Mahadev temple Pramod Purohit said he first visited this temple in 1997. Afterwards, he has become a part of it.

There is another ancient Shiva temple in Bhopal. It is called Bhojeshwar Mahadev Temple which is more than 1,000 years old. This temple is also getting ready for Sawan when devotees from different parts of the country offer prayers. King Bhoja of the Parmar dynasty built the temple. The temple has the tallest of all Shivlingas in the country.

Apart from that, Gufa Mandir (cave temple) in Bhopal attracts thousands of devotees in Sawan. This temple is also being dolled up for the occasion.

The temple is nearly 75 years old. There are seven natural caves around the temple.