 Madhya Pradesh: 4 Youths Rescued From Narmada River After Thrilling 12-Hour Rescue Operation
The 12-hour-long rescue operation faced challenges due to the water flow in the River.

Updated: Monday, July 10, 2023, 09:26 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four youths, who were trapped in narmada river of Bhedaghat Jalpratap, have been successfully rescued by the NDRF team on Monday at 6 am.

All Four Youths Were Brought To Safety

However, as the water level subsided, the four youths, identified as Manish Kevat, Santosh Kevat, Shubham Kevat, and Amit Kevat from Gada Purva in Jabalpur, were safely brought out, safely.

The youths went to Gopalpur near Bhedaghat for fishing when they got stuck there due to the sudden flow in water.

The district police, along with the administration, promptly initiated the rescue mission with the assistance of SDRF.

article-image

Rescue Operation Temporarily Halted Overnight

To ensure the safety of everyone involved, the rescue operation was temporarily halted overnight and concluded successfully when the NDRF team from Bhopal arrived.

The stranded individuals shared that they had gone to Gopalpur for fishing and were having their meal on the islets when they got trapped.

The district administration considered the possibility of an airlift using a helicopter stationed in Raipur if the NDRF team had not been successful in the rescue operation.

