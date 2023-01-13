e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: 4 year old girl sexually assaulted by school bus driver in Narsinghpur

Madhya Pradesh: 4 year old girl sexually assaulted by school bus driver in Narsinghpur

The school bus driver, Mahendra Nema allegedly stopped the girl at the gate of the bathroom and molested her. The accused also threatened the girl of dire consequences if she narrated the incident to anyone.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 13, 2023, 02:13 PM IST
Representative Image |
Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh): A four year old kindergarten student of a private school was allegedly sexually assaulted by the driver of the school bus, in Narsinghpur district, said the police on Friday. The police have arrested the accused.

ASP Sunil Shivhare told media that the girl was sexually assaulted on January 11, when she was returning back to home. The school bus driver, Mahendra Nema allegedly stopped the girl at the gate of the bathroom and molested her. The accused also threatened the girl of dire consequences if she narrated the incident to anyone.

On the next day the girl complaint about body pain to her parents. When the family members asked her about the cause, she told them that ‘sir’ had done ‘bad touch’ with her.

On this the parents took the girl to the school and identified the accused. They also filed a complaint with the police. The police have registered a case under section 354, 323, 506, and sections of the POCSO Act. The accused was arrested on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, the victim has fallen ill and her  family members have alleged that the accused had raped the girl.

Similar to Billabong school bus rape case

The recent incident is similar to the infamous case of Bhopal’s Billabong School where a kindergarten student was sexually assaulted by the bus driver.

Recently, a specially designated (POCSO) court of District and Sessions Court in Bhopal had found the bus driver and the lady attendant guilty in the case. While the driver was awarded life imprisonment,  the woman had been sent to jail for 20 years.

