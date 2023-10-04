Madhya Pradesh: 4-year-old Girl Dies From Snakebite In Satna

Representational photo |

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A four year old girl died from snakebite in Padha village under Amarpatan police station, the police said on Tuesday.

According to reports, the four-year-old Deepanjali Kol was bitten by a snake when she was sleeping in her room.

When her family members came to know of it, they took her to a healer, but during the treatment, her conditions worsened, and then she was rushed to the community health centre in Amarpatan.

Since her conditions continued to worsen, she was referred to the district hospital in Satna where she died.

Businessman shoots self

A well-established businessman in the city Sanjay Agarwal committed suicide by shooting himself on Tuesday, the police said.

According to family members, he had been suffering from depression for several years.

He was taken to a psychiatrist in Rewa last week. His businesses were running well, so there was no apparent reason for depression.

In the morning, his wife was giving him a cup of tea at his residence, and his family members were giving him a piece of advice about how to overcome from depression.

Suddenly Agarwal got up and went to his room on the second floor of the house.

After entering his room, he shot himself. The police are probing the case.