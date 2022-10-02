Madhya Pradesh: 4 of a family killed, 1 injured as truck rams into car in Sagar district

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four members of a family, a couple and their two minor daughters, were killed and another member was injured when a truck rammed into their car under Rahatgarh police station area in Sagar district on Sunday.

Rahatgarh police station incharge Anand Raj told media that the accident occurred near Berkhedi village on Sagar-Bhopal Road, about 40 km from Sagar district headquarters, at about 11 am. According to onlookers, the truck dragged the car for more than 10 metres after collision.

As a result, the car overturned, killing four members of family. Owing to collision, the car doors were jammed and passengers sitting in the car got stuck in it. The doors were opened with effort later. According to police, family was heading towards Unnao district in Uttar Pradesh for Ashtami Puja. Pankaj Shukla, the brother of deceased Mohit, was driving the car.

The deceased are identified as Mohit Shukla (38), his wife Raksha Shukla (36) and their two daughters, aged 11 and 7 years. They are the residents of Chipaner in Harda district.

The deceased worked at a private company and his wife was teacher in a private school. The elder daughter was a student of Class III and the younger was in Class I. Pankaj Shukla, who was driving the car, was seriously injured. He is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The driver of the truck was drunk, the police officials said, adding that he was arrested and the vehicle was impounded. A case has been registered. Further investigation is underway.