Madhya Pradesh: 4 held for hacking youth to death in Chhatarpur, search on for other accused

Madhya Pradesh: 4 held for hacking youth to death in Chhatarpur, search on for other accused

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, December 26, 2022, 10:16 PM IST
Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Kotwali police of Chhatarpur claimed to have arrested four accused for killing a 20-year-old youth in the town on Friday.

Senior police officials told Free Press that as many a case of murder had been registered against eight people on Friday, for killing the 20-year-old youth identified as Aman Khan. His kin had approached the police to lodge a complaint against the accused.

The police sprung into action and nabbed four of the accused within 24 hours of the crime. The accused had fled to Bijawar and were apprehended by the cops eventually. The arrested accused told the police that Khan used to harass them often, following which they killed him to avenge their humiliation.

The police refused to name the accused, as they are being suspected to be minors. While quizzing them, the police also learnt that all the accused are drug addicts. Meanwhile, the manhunt is on to nab the other four accused involved in committing the crime, police said.

