Madhya Pradesh: 4 drunk men create ruckus in front of Vallabh Bhavan, damage vehicles

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four men allegedly created ruckus in Bhim Nagar area in front of Vallabh Bhawan on Friday night.

The accused smashed four vehicles with rods and opened fire at a person to kill him, said police. The incident occurred at about 12.45 am and continued for over 20 minutes. The accused were searching for a man and when they failed to find him, they began damaging vehicles.

Police said they met area resident Sachin Band and asked him about address of local resident Nikesh Giri, to which Band expressed ignorance. This angered them and they thrashed the victim, damaged vehicles parked around. As they were hurling abuses, residents came out of their houses but the accused hurled abuses at them too.

Soon, a large number of people gathered. As people surrounded them, the accused opened fire at area resident Ibrahim as he asked them why he vandalised his vehicle.

The bullet, however, missed him, said the cops. A team of police reached the spot upon getting information but they had fled by then. Arera Hills police station house office RK Singh said the accused were reportedly drunk and were searching for Giri.

The police have registered a case including attempt to murder. Singh said accused have yet to be identified.