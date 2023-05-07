 Madhya Pradesh: 4-day annual NCC training camp ends
Madhya Pradesh: 4-day annual NCC training camp ends

On fourth day, trainees were apprised of combating skills without use of weapons

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, May 07, 2023, 08:06 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The four-day annual training camp for cadets of National Cadet Corps (NCC) ended at Springdales Senior Secondary School on Sunday. It was led by 13th MP battalion.

On the fourth day of the training camp, the cadets were apprised of combating skills on the field without use of weapons, official sources said.

Subedar Major Jatashankar, who is imparting training to the cadets, told the media that activities were organised. Both the senior division and the junior division cadets were present at the camp who took part in disc throw and athletics. The activities were led by the chief training officer Mahesh Yadav and IK Kanesh.

Following this, the cadets of both the divisions were apprised of combating techniques without use of weapons on the field by Subedar Dalveer Singh.

article-image
