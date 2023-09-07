 Madhya Pradesh: 4 Critical In Gun Firing Over Crop Dispute In Sheopur
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: 4 Critical In Gun Firing Over Crop Dispute In Sheopur

Madhya Pradesh: 4 Critical In Gun Firing Over Crop Dispute In Sheopur

Four of the injured are in critical condition and have been referred to Kota city in Rajasthan for medical treatment.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 07, 2023, 03:10 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Over six people, including two women, were injured in a gun firing that apparently started over cutting of crops in Sirsaud village of Sheopur on Thursday. Four of the injured are in critical condition and have been referred to neighboring Kota city in Rajasthan for medical treatment. The firing video is going viral on the social media.

The video shows individuals from one side firing shots from the roof of a house, with the sound of gunshots audible in the footage.

The injured have been identified as Mahesh Meena, Ram Balwan Meena, Leelabai, Gayatri Bai, Kaushalya Bai, and Priyanka.

According to information, an argument regarding cutting down of crops broke out between two groups. When one of the parties got agitated and opened fire, leaving several bleeding.

The accused, including Ashok Meena, Somnath Meena (son of Bhole), Somnath (son of Morpal), Dhanraj (son of Somnath), and Arvind (son of Ramniwas), have fled the scene.

The police are currently conducting an intensive search operation to apprehend the suspects.

Efforts to reach police officials for further details have been unsuccessful as of now.

