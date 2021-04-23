Madhya Pradesh: 38 COVID centers opened in Bhopal for medicines, counseling patients

BHOPAL: Thirty eight COVID centres have been opened in 19 zones in state capital on Friday. However, doctors were not available in all the COVID centres.

Doctors were available in 25 of the COVID centres, while doctors would be made posted at the remaining centres within the next couple of days.

DME minister Vishwas Sarang opened the COVID centres in all the 19 zones for distribution of medicine and providing medical counselling to patients.

COVID Centre will help COVID patients who are in a state of panic after become COVID positive and such patients would be provided counselling by doctors and other experts.

BMC commissioner KVS Chaudhary said, “There are 38 COVID centres in 19 zones. Doctors were not there in all the centres, but they will be posted within the next couple of days. The main objective is to provide medicines, medical kits and counselling to COVID patients. No patient would be admitted at these centre.”