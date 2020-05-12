Madhya Pradesh: 375 more buses deployed to ferry migrant labourers

Additional 375 buses have been pressed into service to transport labourers coming from other states and want to reach their native places. The buses will also ferry labourers who want leave MP for other states. The state government has asked district collectors to make travel arrangement for migrating labourers.

The state nodal officer and additional chief secretary IPC Keshri said a work plan has been prepared and directives have been issued to district collectors in this regard. The buses will ply between roads connecting to Uttar Pradesh via Sendhwa (Bijasan) -Dewas, Dewas-Guna, Guna-Shivpuri on Jhansi border and Guna-Shivpuri-Gwalior-Bhind on Maharashtra border. Transit points will be set up at Dewas, Guna and Dolatpur in Sehore district. Proper arrangements of food, water and relaxation of returnees are to be made at transit points. From there, buses should be pressed into service to send them to their home districts or till the state borders if they are transiting.

The Daulatpur transit point may be set up on Dewas - Chhatarpur route. It has been decided to take workers from Daulatpur (Sehore) to Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh via Malthoun and Daulatpur-Sagar-Chhatarpur route.

Buses deployed at border districts

Buses have been deployed at MP’s border districts from where a large number of workers are coming. As per assessment, 375 buses will be needed to drop migrants. This will include 100 buses for Maharashtra border on Sendhwa-Dewas route, 50 for Dewas-Guna, 40 for Dewas-Sagar, 20 for Guna-Bhind (UP border), 80 buses for Guna-Dinara (Jhansi, UP border). Likewise, 25 buses will be needed for Morena-Gwalior-Datia-Jhansi, 10 for Dewas-Daulatpur (Sehore), 25 for Daulatpur (Sehore)-Sagar-Malathoun, 25 for Daulatpur (Sehore) -Sagar-Chhatarpur (Mahoba, UP border).

Govt arrangement

Former chief minister Kamal Nath has criticised state government for not paying attention to worsening condition of migrant labourers. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has asked collectors to make arrangements for food and shelter for labourers reaching different districts of MP from other states. They have also been told to make arrangement of transport for their forward journey. The state government has also discussed it with concerning states to facilitate travel of labourers to their home states.