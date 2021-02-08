Madhya Pradesh: 37,235 frontline workers get vaccine shots; turnout 38 per cent

BHOPAL: In all 37,235 Front Line Workers (FLWs) received vaccine shorts on the first day of the inoculation drive that commenced for them on Monday. The turnout was around 38 per cent. The vaccination tally has climbed to 377,006 in state (including healthcare workers).

A total of 4,285 (24 per cent) front line workers against a target of 17,696 were administered the shots at 79 centres across the city on day one. Indore reported 1651 vaccination, which was 19 per cent of the set target. Shajapur led the state with 73 per cent, followed by Narsingpur 66 per cent and Chhindwara 60 per cent.

On the day, FLWs vaccination started at 725 sessions sites in MP targeting 107,677, however, only 37,235 turned up for shots.

Corona positive update

Bhopal reported 74 fresh cases of corona taking the tally to 43,014. In all 615 patients have died fighting the infection. Indore reported 19 positive cases and Jabalpur 29. Madhya Pradesh tally has climbed to 256,591 and toll 3,823.