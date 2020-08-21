Madhya Pradesh: 362 Ayush Wellness Centres, 45 Ayush Grams to come up in state

Approval has been granted for setting up 362 Ayush Wellness Centres and 45 new Ayush Grams in the state to fulfill the resolution ‘Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh’ of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Along with ‘Swasthya se Samriddhta Ki Aur’, approval has been granted by the Minister of State for Ayush (Independent Charge) Ramkishore Kawre with an aim to generate awareness among people of the rural areas towards health.

Ayush Health and Wellness Centers will be established in the rural areas based on the principles of Ayush. Along with self-care of the villagers, services like yoga, diet, counseling and 12 identified health services, including high quality Panchakarma, disease prevention, health care and therapies will be provided. The objective of the scheme is also to reduce disease among the villagers. Till March 31, 2020-2, 362 Ayush Health and Wellness Centres are to be started in Madhya Pradesh. This scheme will be implemented under the Ayush Mission.

Services to be provided at center include health checkups of all the villagers of the dispensary area by evaluating the health level in the health sheet according to various criteria. Medicinal gardens will be developed at the places available.