Madhya Pradesh: 36-year-old son of ex-corporator shot dead in Sagar

BHOPAL: A 36-year-old man was allegedly shot dead from a close range on Thursday morning. The deceased Imran Khan aka Badhshah was son of Naeem Khan, a former corporator. He had a dispute with Israr Khan, a former treasurer of Peelikothi mazaar, said the Sagar police.

He sustained bullet injury and was taken to hospital by onlookers, where he was declared dead.

Imran was walking towards Peelikothi mazaar, when the accused Israr Khan met him. The onlookers told police that they entered into a heated argument. Israr’s son, wife and daughter too joined him and all of them were hurling abuses at Imran.

As they were fighting, the prime accused Israr went inside his home and brought out a gun and opened fire at the man.

SHO Gopalganj police station, Upma Singh said the incident occurred between 09:20 and 09:30 am, when Imran was walking in the area of Saneechari-Sukiwari.

Israr entered into an argument with him and they began to hurl abuses at each other. His son too joined the fight and later, Israr’s daughter and wife too were involved.

As the heated argument was underway the accused shot at him from a close range.

Police said Israr was a former treasurer of the Mazar and was allegedly asked to step down from the post, over three years ago, and he believed Imran to be behind it.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Vikram Singh Kushwaha said the accused are on the run.