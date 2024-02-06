 Madhya Pradesh: 36-Year-Old Kills Elderly Man On Pretext Of Exorcising Him
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, February 06, 2024, 07:34 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh: 36-Year-Old Kills Elderly Man On Pretext Of Exorcising Him | Representative Image

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): A 50-year-old man taken to Suda village on the pretext of exorcisinghim of a chronic disease was murdered on Sunday, the police said.

According to reports, the man Ramchandra Panika was not keeping well, and a resident of Gardi area Harinarayan Panika called him to an isolated place for exorcising him. According to reports, there was bad blood between the family members of Ramchandra and Harinarayan.

The latter took Ramchandra to a forest in Suda village and told him to bend down to perform some rituals. As soon as Ramchandra did that, Harinarayan cut off his head with a sharp-edged weapon.   When some villagers found the body of Ramchandra, they informed his family. 

The police also reached the spot. They arrested Harinarayan from his house in Gardi and quizzed him. Sub-divisional officer of police in Chitrangi Ashish Jain said Harinarayan had murdered Harinarayan with a sharp-edged weapon because of a family dispute.  

