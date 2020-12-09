Madhya Pradesh: 34 districts report single-day Covid count under 10

BHOPAL: Numbers of districts recording less than ten Covid-19 positives cases per day are gradually increasing in the state. There are 34 districts which have managed to arrest the spread of Covid-19 cases and brought the single day count to below double digits. Only eighteen districts in the state reported more than 10 cases in a day.

Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday reported 1272 new corona positive cases pushing the tally to 218,575. Eight new deaths in the state took the toll to 3366 on the day.

There are 13,221 active cases, while 201,987 people have so far been cured of the infection.

The state’s coronavirus positive rate stands at 4.3 per cent with 29,497 samples sent for testing and 164 samples being rejected.

Cities like Indore, Bhopal continue to witness a surge in cases. Indore reported 495 new cases and here the tally stands at 46,971 and toll 796. With 253 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, the state capital Covid-19 tally has climbed to 35,095 and the toll here is 535. Similarly, Gwalior and Jabalpur reported 46 and 36 corona cases respectively on the day.

Despite an overall drop in new cases in the state, a few districts too saw an increase in the number of cases. Ratlam reported 31 cases, Rewa 22, Betul, Vidisha and Chhindwara each reported 15 new cases. Dhar, Dewas and Neemuch reported 14 corona positive cases each, in Sagar 16 more people were diagnosed with the infection.

Much to the relief, Burhanpur, Umaria and Seoni reported no corona positive cases, while Mandla and Narsingpur recorded one positive case each.