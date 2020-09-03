Madhya Pradesh: 3.37 lakh students apply for college admissions, 2.20 lakh allotted seats

First phase for admissions in colleges across the state has been completed and more than two lakh students have been allotted seats in various colleges across the state.

In the first round, 3.37 lakh students had filled in the choice of their colleges and got their documents verified. Out of these numbers, the higher education department has allotted 2.20 lakh students colleges of their choice.

Remaining 1.17 lakh students could not make it to the merit list made for the first round and will be allotted seats in the next round. These students will now have to appear in College Level Counseling (CLC) to take admission in a college.

After allotment of college, students will get time to deposit the fees till September 9.

In the first round for admissions in UG courses for 7,02,484 seats overall 4,12,575 students registered for the process while only 3,67,883 filled the colleges of their choice. Out of these students only 3,37,850 got their documents verified as the next step for admission.

On the other hand, last date for verification of documents for students applying for PG courses was Thursday. The higher education department will allot seats for PG classes on September 10.