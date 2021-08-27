Madhya Pradesh: 324 vaccination centres set up in Sagar, over 100% people jabbed

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): The administration set up 324 centres across the district on the second day of the Vaccination Mahaabhiyan on Thursday, officials said.

Hundreds of young girls and boys and the elderly people queued up from the morning get the jabs.

The administration crossed the target for vaccinating the number of people by 4pm on the first day.

The health officials, with the cooperation of the administration and with the help of various voluntary organisations, went beyond the target set for the number of people to be vaccinated.

Collector Deepak Singh congratulated the residents for it and appealed to them to get the vials as it is the only way to keep the virus at bay.

Singh visited different vaccination centres and encouraged everyone to get vaccinated.

He said that it was because of the hard work the health staff, administrative officials, civic body employees, revenue staff and of voluntary organisations that 106% of people were vaccine by 4pm.

Singh directed the officials to set up two model vaccination centres in each development block.

The drive-in vaccination centres were the centre of attraction of people, the officials said.

The officials further said that the target for inoculating t he number of people was 32, 500, but it reached 66,000 by the evening.

Meanwhile, additional chief secretary (health) Mohammed Suleman and commissioner of medical education Nishant Barwade congratulated all officers for successfully organising the vaccination Mahaabhiyan and getting record number people jabbed. Both of them were on a trip to the district.

