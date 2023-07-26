Madhya Pradesh: 31-Year-Old Woman Dies From Burns

Representative Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 31-year-old woman died from burns during treatment on Tuesday. She sustained severe burns at the time of cooking food in Khurdgadha village under Chandla police station on July 19.

According to reports, the incident occurred when the woman Pinki was pouring kerosene into a burning stove.

The woman who sustained severe burns was rushed to a primary health centre from where she was referred to the district hospital. She died after a week.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Heated Exchange Takes Place at BJP Meeting In Chhatarpur

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)