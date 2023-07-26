 Madhya Pradesh: 31-Year-Old Woman Dies From Burns
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 10:48 PM IST
Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 31-year-old woman died from burns during treatment on Tuesday. She sustained severe burns at the time of cooking food in Khurdgadha village under Chandla police station on July 19.

According to reports, the incident occurred when the woman Pinki was pouring kerosene into a burning stove.

The woman who sustained severe burns was rushed to a primary health centre from where she was referred to the district hospital. She died after a week.

