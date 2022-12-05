Madhya Pradesh: 31 tigers died in state this year

Representative Image | Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tigress died in Raisen a few days ago. Forest officials said an unidentified vehicle had run over it.

As a result, the number of tigers dying in the state increased to 31 by November 30 this year. Out of 99 tigers losing lives across the country till November 30 this year, 31 were from Madhya Pradesh.

The rising number of tigers’ death has set off alarm bells ringing in Madhya Pradesh, which claims to be number one state in terms of statistics of big cats.

The first tiger death in state was reported at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve on January 8. Here, a female cub had died in compartment RF 338, Majholi beat in Manpur buffer range in Samarkohni circle.

After this, an adult tigress died at Pench Tiger Reserve on January 15. Two days later, that is, on January 18, another tigress was found dead in Amjor range, Dholar beat, Tendua, North Shahdol.

On February 8, a female cub was found dead in Kanha beat of Kanha Tiger Reserve.

On February 18, unidentified tiger died in Khatia beat of Kanha Tiger Reserve. The death of tigress in Raisen in November was the last tiger death reported in state.

Sources said 44 tigers had died last year.

Wildlife activist Ajay Dubey said Madhya Pradesh saw highest number of tiger deaths. “So far, I have not seen any kind of action against any officer in this regard,” he said. Sources in forest department said that in comparison to last year, the tiger death figure is low this year, which shows some improvement in tiger care.