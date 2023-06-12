Madhya Pradesh: 30kg Cannabis Worth Rs 3 Lakh Seized In Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Gaurihar police have arrested two men on charges of transporting cannabis in a car in Gaurihar tehsil in Chhatarpur on Saturday, the police said.

The police added that 30 kilograms of cannabis worth Rs 3 lakh were recovered from the possession of accused.

Gaurihar police station house officer (SHO) Anup Yadav said that the police had received a tip-off on Saturday about two men transporting cannabis. The cops launched check drive during which they stopped a white car at Sichari Tigela locality of tehsil. Inside the car, two men were present.

When the cops inspected the car, they found 30 kilograms of cannabis. Both men were questioned who failed to come up with a cogent reply. The accused were identified as Santosh Sahu (52) and Rajesh Patel (37). The cannabis was worth Rs 3 lakh, which was seized by the cops.

The accused duo was taken into custody and was produced in the court, from where they were sent to jail.

