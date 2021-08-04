Madhya Pradesh: Three youths die after falling off bridge into drain with bike

Mandla (Madhya Pradesh): Three youths died after falling off a bridge over a 25-foot-deep drain in Limrua village, Mandla district, in the early hours of Wednesday, the police said.

In the morning as the villagers saw the bike and the bodies of the youths floating in the drain, they informed the police about it. The youths were identified as Deepak Saiyam (24), Kishan Vanvasi (24), and Deepak (24).

The police station in charge of Bamhani, Ashish Sharma, said that, on getting the information, the police rushed to the spot and got the bodies out of the big drain including the bike.

They sent the bodies for the postmortem examination.

The police said as the bikers heading towards Mandla from Bamhani neared the bridge of Limruva village, they fell into the 25-foot-deep drain, Sharma said.

Sharma said that the Bamhani Banjar police have started the investigation into the incident.