 Madhya Pradesh: 3 Of Family Killed As Car Hits Motorcycle In Datia
PTIUpdated: Monday, July 17, 2023, 01:15 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh: 3 Of Family Killed As Car Hits Motorcycle In Datia | Representative Image

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Three members of a family were killed after a car hit the motorcycle they were riding in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred near Pipraua village under Tharet police station limits around 9 pm on Sunday, an official said.

Three members of a family, including a woman, were killed when a speeding car hit their motorcycle, Tharet police station in-charge said.

Locals rushed the injured persons to Indargarh health centre, where doctors declared them dead, the official said, adding that a case has been registered against the owner of the unidentified car.

