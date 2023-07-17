Madhya Pradesh: 3 Of Family Killed As Car Hits Motorcycle In Datia | Representative Image

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Three members of a family were killed after a car hit the motorcycle they were riding in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred near Pipraua village under Tharet police station limits around 9 pm on Sunday, an official said.

Three members of a family, including a woman, were killed when a speeding car hit their motorcycle, Tharet police station in-charge said.

The errant car sped away after hitting the two-wheeler, he said.

Locals rushed the injured persons to Indargarh health centre, where doctors declared them dead, the official said, adding that a case has been registered against the owner of the unidentified car.