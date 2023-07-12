Madhya Pradesh: 3 Labourers Dead, 1 Injured In Separate Incidents | FP Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Three labourers lost their lives and one left injured on Tuesday when lightning struck while they were working in the fields at Chauhan Agriculture Farmhouse in Tila-Kala village.

Sanjay Adivasi (35), Jasman Adivasi (26), and Sannu Kevat (17) were tragically struck by lightning, causing them severe injuries. The injured laborers immediately informed the farm owner, who rushed them to Shivpuri District Hospital.

Unfortunately, Jasman and Sanjay succumbed to their injuries, while Sannu's treatment is still ongoing.

While Rajesh Jatav (45), who was working on his farm in Saloda village, also fell victim to lightning amidst heavy rainfall.

He was immediately taken to Shivpuri District Hospital by his family, where doctors declared him dead.

Police have initiated investigations and conducted postmortems of the deceased bodies to ascertain the cause of death.