Madhya Pradesh: 3 killed in lightning strike in Datia and Sheopur districts

Datia/Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons, including a minor girl, were killed and two others received injuries in lightning strikes in Datia and Sheopur districts of Madhya Pradesh, officials said on Tuesday.

The casualties occurred on Monday evening, they said. Earlier, 12 people died and 11 were injured in similar incidents in different parts of the state over the previous one day.

In the latest incident, a 12-year-old girl, identified as Pushpa, was killed when lightning struck her in Nivri village of Datia district while she and her mother were working at an agriculture field.

Her mother was seriously injured and admitted to Datia district hospital, Badouni police station incharge Shailendra Singh Gurjar said.

Another person, Mohan Singh Ahirwar (32), also died in lightning strike while he was working at an agriculture field in Bhadevara village of Datia, Unao police station in-charge Sevaram Pahadia said.

Besides, a woman, identified as Vidhya Prajapati (30), was killed when she was struck by lightning while working on her farm land in Sheopur, the district hospital's police post in-charge Dwarka Prasad Kushwaha said.

Her husband received serious injuries and he is undergoing treatment in the district hospital, the official said.