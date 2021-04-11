Madhya Pradesh: 3 killed after unidentified vehicle hits motorcycle in Narsinghpur district

Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons were killed after an unidentified vehicle knocked down their motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Narshinghpur district, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place on Saturday night on National Highway No 44, Kareli police station's inspector Anil Singhai said. An unidentified vehicle hit the two-wheeler near a hotel, located about 18 km from the district headquarters, the official said.

The victims, identified as Rakesh Patel (35), his son Rohit (18) and another person Ayush Patel (18), died on the spot, he said. The bodies were handed over to their relatives after post-mortem, he said. Efforts were on to identify the offending vehicle and its driver, the official said.