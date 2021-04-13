Madhya Pradesh: 3 killed after truck hits motorcycle in Raisen district

Raisen (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons were killed after a truck knocked down their motorcycle in Madhya Pradeshs Raisen district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place on Monday evening in Chhitapur village near Silwani town, about 100 km from the district headquarters, Bamhori police station incharge Maya Singh said.

The two victims aged 21 and 30 - were going towards Dehgaon when the truck coming from the opposite direction hit their two-wheeler and crushed them to death, she said.

The truck driver later fled from the spot, leaving behind his vehicle, the official said. Two of the victims were residents of Raisen while another one was from Gadarwara in Narsinghpur district, she added.