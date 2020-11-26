Madhya Pradesh: 3 govt presses to be shut, but staff won’t lose jobs

At a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, it was decided to close down the government presses in Indore, Gwalior and Rewa since all these presses have become obsolete, but Chouhan said those working in these presses would not lose employment. Nevertheless, 496 posts at these presses have been surrendered.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has given a pat on the back of Home Department officials for action against Computer Baba in Indore, Kabir Ashram in Devas and against another Baba in Narsinghpur. The officials received appreciation.

“It’s necessary to take action against those who are involved in unlawful activities in the name of religion,” Chouhan remarked.

The Chief Minister also discussed about the proposed Act against Love Jihad. He said there would be stringent provisions in the proposed Act. The religious freedom Bill would be passed in the ensuing session of the House, he added.

He asked the ministers to think not only about their own departments, but also about the important schemes of the government. During their stay in villages, the ministers should take feedback on the progress of these projects from the people, he emphasised.

The Cabinet also decided that the uniforms of students from Classes I to VIII would be provided through self-help groups.

The Cabinet also amended the rules in nursing colleges so that students may not be cheated. Now, a nursing college will be allowed to set up only one parental hospital. The nursing colleges where the B.Sc course is going on will get recognition for M.Sc only when the B.Sc curriculum is complete, it was decided

It was also decided that every minister would hold a meeting each Monday and review the performance of the department concerned. On the basis of this, the rating would be given to each department on the CM's dashboard.