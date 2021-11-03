Madhya Pradesh: 3 firecracker shops turn into ashes, Rs 5L worth goods destroyed

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Three cracker shops in Porsa turned into ashes after a fire broke out in those outlets on Wednesday, the police said.

According to sources, the fire destroyed goods worth Rs 500,000, but there was no loss of life.

In fact, the timely action by other shopkeepers and the police prevented a major incident.

On getting information, a fire engine rushed to the spot and doused the flames with the help of police men and other shopkeepers before they could spread to other outlets.

But neither the police nor the fire officials could assign any reasons for the incident.

The Porsa administration has given licence to 70 traders to sell crackers in a field behind the Porsa police station.

The officials of the police and those of the district administration began to inquire into the reasons for the incident.

A shopkeeper who incurred a loss of Rs 100,000 said that one of the firecracker sellers had allegedly burst banger outside his shop, which resulted in the fire.

In the meantime, collector Bakki Kartikeyan said that nobody should burst those firecrackers that produce a huge sound.

According to an order of the Supreme Court issued on July 18, 2005, nobody should burst bangers from 10pm to 6am.

Therefore, nobody will be allowed to run DJ and burst crackers which produce heavy sound, the collector said.

