Madhya Pradesh: 3 Days Gone, Cops Still Clueless About Eight Juvenile Escapees

Representative image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Three days have passed since eight boys escaped from the government juvenile home in the district through a ventilator in the toilet, but the police are still searching for them.

The officials of the district and the police are worried about it, because all escapees have committed heinous crimes. The Juvenile Justice Board was hearing their cases.

The police said they had spoken to the family members of those children and assured them of bringing back the fugitives soon and raided their probable hideouts.

More worried about the incident, is the Women and Child Welfare Department, because a few years ago, five boys escaped from the juvenile through the toilet ventilator.

According to sources in the department, a few portions of the Juvenile home are in ruins and need to be repaired, but the officials barely pay any attention to it.

Twelve boys were staying in the juvenile home. Three days ago, the eight boys broke the ventilator of the toilet and ran away through it.

A few bricks were found below a bucket and beneath the wall of the toilet where the ventilator was made.

Four of the juveniles are from Bhind, three from Morena, and one was from Sheopur, official sources said.

The Kotwali police are searching for the boys. The police assured the family members of the children that they would soon be brought back.

After the incident, it has become necessary to repair the juvenile home, so that the children cannot run away from there.

City superintendent of police Atul Singh said the children would soon be brought back to the juvenile centre.

He appealed to the family members of the children to cooperate with the administration to defend the law.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: District Morena Additional Collector Listens To 150 Grievances