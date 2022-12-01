Madhya Pradesh: 28 littérateurs to be feted

Representative Picture |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Sahitya Academy, Bhopal announced the literary awards for the year 2021 on Friday. The awards included 13 All India and 15 regional awardees. Rs 1 lakh each will be given to All India awardees and Rs 51, 000 to regional awardees along with memento and citation.

Some All India Awardees included Prakash Mani Tripathi (Anuppur) with Pt. Makhanlal Chaturvedi Award for essay, Prabha Pant (Haldwani) with Gajanan Madhav Muktibodh Award for story, Balveer Singh 'Karun' (Alwar) with Raja Veer Singh Dev Award for Novel, Satya Prakash Pal (Varanasi) with Acharya Ramchandra Shukla Award for criticism, Ramvallabh Acharya (Bhopal) with Pt. Bhawani Prasad Mishra Award for lyrics and Hindi ghazals, Anand Kumar Singh (Bhopal) with Atal Bihari Vajpayee Award for poetry, Kranti Kanate (Vadodara) with Bhartendu Harishchandra Award for translation, Bhairulal Garg (Bhilwara) with Mahadevi Verma (line drawing)Award, Nirmal Verma (Memoir) Prof. Azhar Hashmi (Ratlam) and Lokendra Singh Rajput (Bhopal) with Narad Muni Award for Internet Media.