Madhya Pradesh: 264 undergo health check-up at camp in Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A health camp was organised at Major Ram Kumar Sharma charitable trust of Morena on Sunday. Before the health camp was set in motion, prayers were offered to Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. Ramcharitmanas was also recited on the occasion.

As many as 264 people underwent health check-up at the camp. Dental problems were diagnosed in 69 people, while ear, nose and throat ailments were diagnosed in 39. Surgery was recommended for 35 people. Bone problem was found in 38 people, eye problems in 24 people while 63 people complained of other health problems.

Dr SK Sharma, Dr BL Rajput, Dr Mukul Singhal, Dr Pradeep Sharma, Dr Anil Rathore, Kasturi, Astha Awasthi, Maniram, Sureshchandra Maheshwari, Bhagwan Sharma, Ram Sahay Mudgal, Deepu Tomar, Mayur Agrawal, Anupam, Ramcharan, Hottam Singh, Shyam Das, Ranu Goyal, Hakim Singh, Bhoora Singh, Pawan Sharma, Shivam Sharma and Gauri offered services at the camp.

In the end, people who had undergone health check-up were administered oath of drug de-addiction and propagating information regarding the same.